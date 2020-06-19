Domestic violence victims should not be afraid of seeking help, expert advises

Highlights:

Number of domestic violence victims seeking assistance amid the coronavirus lockdown has increased

Recent figures show no big jump in domestic violence during isolation

Experts say the victims should always be ready to act in case of danger

The alleged murder of India-International student Kamaljeet Sidhu last month has once again sparked concerns regarding domestic violence.





The 27-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home at Quakers Hill in north-west Sydney on 21 May.





27-year-old Kamaljeet Sidhu was found dead at her house in Sydney. Source: Supplied





Police have charged victim's husband Baltej Singh Lailna with murder.





There have been many cases in the recent past when their partners attacked women.





Associate Dean, Engagement and International, Dean's Unit School of Psychology at Western Sydney University Dr Renu Narchal says domestic violence can be physical and mental.





"Harming a person in any way, hitting her or him, intimidation and over-controlling comes under domestic violence. It includes any coercive behaviour, putting the person down and making them feel bad about themselves," says Dr Narchal.





Domestic violence advocacy groups have raised concerns over the increase in domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Narchal is of the view that there is not sufficient data to suggest that the cases of domestic violence have increased during the pandemic.





"Some data suggests that there is no alarming increase in the cases of domestic violence during Coronavirus pandemic. But, there have been many phone calls for assistance, and there is an increase of almost 10 per cent," she says.





"However, it cannot be said with conviction. This can be because people are not able to get out of their homes, so the incidents are not being recorded."





Dr Narchal emphasizes that seeking help is very important.





She says, "The victims of domestic violence are so scared that they are not able to come forward and do something about it. So first and foremost, seeking help is very important. We should talk to others."





"One should have such relations with friends or neighbours that these things can be shared with them, and they are aware of one's circumstances."





She also suggests that victims should be ready to act when in danger.





"The victims should always keep their identity cards, passports, medicine and some money safely in their reach. They should develop a code with some trusted friends or neighbours so to convey the gravity of the situation if you are in danger."





Dr Narchal says help is available at various places and one should have the emergency numbers and helpline numbers with themselves all the time.





If you or someone you know is impacted by family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.





