SBS Hindi

Don't want your Student Visa to be rejected by New Zealand? Then tune in

SBS Hindi

Indian Passport

Indian Passport Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Recently we mentioned this News to our listeners that thousands of Student Visa applications by Indian students have been rejected by New Zeland this year. To move that story forward we exclusively spoke to Assistant General Manager at Immigration New Zealand Geoff Scott. We asked Mr Scott why the visas were rejected and what steps people can take to avoid being rejected. Tune in for more...

Published 15 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds