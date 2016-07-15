Don't want your Student Visa to be rejected by New Zealand? Then tune in

Indian Passport Source: Getty Images
Published 15 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Recently we mentioned this News to our listeners that thousands of Student Visa applications by Indian students have been rejected by New Zeland this year. To move that story forward we exclusively spoke to Assistant General Manager at Immigration New Zealand Geoff Scott. We asked Mr Scott why the visas were rejected and what steps people can take to avoid being rejected. Tune in for more...
