Dr. Dinesh Srivastava

It was his initiative that saw Hindi language included in schools and VCE .Speaking with Anita Barar, he tells that when he came to Australia, he was concerned that his children might loose contact with Hindi language.





To help his children to study. he followed the ways.





Later he realised that this could be the need of many parents like him.





So he started working towards this goal.





One thing led to other and today, Hindi is a recognised language in VCE.





Doctor by profession, he remains busy organising worshop, literary events and also runs a Hindi magazine 'Hindi Pushp' within South Asian Times English Newspaper.





His love and passion for Hindi continues to inspire and encourage many.











SBS is running a Language competition.





The competition invites students as young as four through to Year 12 to express what learning a language mean to them.





The youngest students are asked to draw a picture while primary and high school participants are to submit a written response in a second language.





The inaugural SBS National Languages Competition accepts entries from June 20th to July 29th.





The theme is What does learning language mean to you?









