Eat me Chutneys: Do you know what else can be done with Chutneys?

Published 17 February 2016 at 7:56pm, updated 25 February 2016 at 4:41pm
By Harita Mehta
A Sydney-based Mother - Son duo is on the mission to rescue food and create employment opportunity..how ?? listen to Jaya Chopra about their Project

Just like humans, fruits and vegetables come in all shapes and sizes. At Eat Me Chutneys  they have set out to promote self-esteem amongst wonky yet gorgeous produce.  They rescue wonky, bruised and unsold organic/chemical free produce and convert it into epic chutneys that we call rescued chutneys.

 

In Australia, approx. $8 billion worth of edible food is wasted annually and fresh fruits and vegetables are approx. 40-50% of these food losses.  Wasted food is also wasted inputs (labour, energy, water and fertilisers) and some 3.3 billion tons of greenhouse gases are emitted in the production side alone.  

 

To date they've rescued 1.2 tons of produce, preventing CO2 emissions by 3.4 tons; which is about 6 round trips between Sydney and Melbourne by an average passenger car.  Quiet rad they think!

