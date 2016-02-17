Eat me Chutneys: Do you know what else can be done with Chutneys?

Just like humans, fruits and vegetables come in all shapes and sizes. At Eat Me Chutneys they have set out to promote self-esteem amongst wonky yet gorgeous produce. They rescue wonky, bruised and unsold organic/chemical free produce and convert it into epic chutneys that we call rescued chutneys.











In Australia, approx. $8 billion worth of edible food is wasted annually and fresh fruits and vegetables are approx. 40-50% of these food losses. Wasted food is also wasted inputs (labour, energy, water and fertilisers) and some 3.3 billion tons of greenhouse gases are emitted in the production side alone.









