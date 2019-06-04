SBS Hindi

Elder Abuse - Help is available

SBS Hindi

Hands of elderly person

Source: AAP Image/ John Stillwell/PA Wire

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 June 2019 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS

Elder Abuse is a rising problem in our society. However, only one out of six cases of Elder Abuse are reported to authorities Dementia Consultant and Aged Care expert Anju Mathur gives tips on where one can go for help.

Published 4 June 2019 at 4:07pm
Source: SBS
Elder Abuse is the poor treatment of elderly parents or other people in one’s care. The World Health Organisation defines Elder Abuse as, “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person."

 

Elder Abuse can be physical, psychological, financial or sexual. Anju Mathur tells us, In Australia, we value wellness and the well-being of our seniors. If anyone needs help in NSW they can call the Elder Abuse Helpline on 1800 628 221. Similarly, all other States have their own Elder Abuse Helpline.

 
Senior Woman with Black Eyes
An unhappy senior woman with bruises to her face. Source: iStockphoto/ Getty Images/nilimages


Information shared with this helpline remains confidential and if you are not comfortable speaking English, translator and interpreter services are available.

Ageing Well In Australia
Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी