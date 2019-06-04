Elder Abuse - Help is available

Elder Abuse is the poor treatment of elderly parents or other people in one’s care. The World Health Organisation defines Elder Abuse as, “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person."











Elder Abuse can be physical, psychological, financial or sexual. Anju Mathur tells us, In Australia, we value wellness and the well-being of our seniors. If anyone needs help in NSW they can call the Elder Abuse Helpline on 1800 628 221. Similarly, all other States have their own Elder Abuse Helpline.





An unhappy senior woman with bruises to her face. Source: iStockphoto/ Getty Images/nilimages





Information shared with this helpline remains confidential and if you are not comfortable speaking English, translator and interpreter services are available.



