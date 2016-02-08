SBS Hindi

Eldest woman can be 'Karta' of a Hindu family: Delhi HC

Eldest female can be 'Karta'

Eldest female can be 'Karta' Source: flickr (Joseph Dâ€™Mello)

Published 8 February 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 16 February 2016 at 3:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In what is being considered a landmark judgment, the Delhi High Court has ruled that now the eldest female including the eldest daughter of any Hindu family can be the 'Karta' of the family including that of a joint family. To know more about this judgment we spoke to Supreme Court lawyer Anita Bafna.

