Election candidate resignations call processes into question

Voters que at a polling booth at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Voters que at a polling booth at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. Source: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy

Published 7 May 2019 at 3:54pm
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The resignations and dis-endorsement of candidates this election campaign from all corners of the political landscape is unprecedented. With names already printed on ballot papers, vetting processes by political parties are being called into question.

