European Union's humanitarian crisis!

EU Migrant

EU Migrant

Published 9 January 2016 at 6:11pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Available in other languages

A critical European Union meeting in Belgium has produced warnings more must be done to stop people entering Europe from Turkey amid the continent's growing humanitarian crisis. The EU had called officials from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to Brussels following decisions by Denmark and Sweden to impose checks on their borders. There is wide agreement that the only solution will be a European one, involving all 28 member states. But many at the meeting expressed hopes of easing border restrictions as soon as possible

Available in other languages
