Eve teasing and our society

eve teasing

Source: Public Domain

Published 13 February 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 13 February 2017 at 5:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Sexual harassment by strangers, as with any type of harassment, has been a notoriously difficult crime to prove, as perpetrators often devise discreet ways to harass women, even though Eve teasing usually occurs in public spaces, streets, and public transport. Prof. Gaurang Jani explains the social mindset about of this issue.

