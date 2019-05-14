Everything you need to know about brown fat

Do you know that your body has different colours of fats?





Scientists have distinguished both white and brown fat.





Public health consultant and nutritionist Reinaa Shukla says activating brown fat is the latest popular trend for weight management. It is often called "good" fat.





"Every cell of our body has mitochondria, it is known as a heat generating engine. Brown fat has mitochondria in a large number, so if your body generates more heat you will burn more fat," she explains.





Brown fat vs. White fat

"We all know that our body has three types of fats in our body - visceral fat, subcutaneous fat and triglycerides. These are broadly known as white fat," says Reinaa.





White fat is what you've likely known about your whole life.





Too much white fat isn't good for health as it leads to obesity, a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other diseases.





Brown fat has plentiful mitochondria, which is how it gets its colour.





Reinaa says it is an incredible mechanism that "brown fat is often found much in babies or infants as they need energy and need to heat the body to avoid sudden death of babies. Brown fat does both. Brown fat gives energy and heats our body. "





Adults have small supplies of brown fat. It's typically stored around the shoulders and neck.





How to have brown fat

Reinaa shares that people often ask her how to get more brown fat, and she gives the traditional answer, "Exercise and eat well".





To generate more brown fat, regular exercise is highly advisable, and it is also essential to follow a well-balanced diet made up of whole foods.





Sleep is another vital element to get brown fat.





"You might have observed that kids sleep for longer hours...and when you sleep your system, your hormone, your melatonin function is correct, then your body can store more brown fat," she says.





Reinaa shares that Cryotherapy is the newest craze in the fitness industry because in a session you can lose 800 to 1000 calories. Its use is restricted to some illness or sports injuries.





"Cryotherapy is where the body is exposed to extreme temperature means in minus temperature so for the sake of protection sometimes body converts white fat into brown fat," she says.





Disclaimer: Please consult a medical practitioner for your specific medical needs. This article is only for your information and is not to be construed as medical or dietary advice.



