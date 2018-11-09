Ex-Banker taking on the Victorian Treasurer

Indian Australian Pratibha Sharma says her constituency Werribee is welcoming hundreds of new residents every year, it needs an efficient and reliable Public Transport for a smoother and easier travel.





Pratibha is running as an independent candidate from electorate of Werribee for Victorian Parliament election scheduled for 24th November 2018.





She came to Melbourne as an International student in 2004. After fourteen long years, Pratibha says it’s time to work for the community.





She told SBS Hindi, “Major parties have not given the necessary resources to the booming west, If you see towards south east Melbourne it has everything.”





She argues that education is the best gift you can give to your children and which they will thank you for, but Werribee is struggling to accommodate the student demands.



