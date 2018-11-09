SBS Hindi

Ex-Banker taking on the Victorian Treasurer

SBS Hindi

Pratibha Sharma Independent Candidate Werribee

Source: Supplied

Published 9 November 2018 at 12:48pm, updated 9 November 2018 at 12:54pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

'The community is a culture of a healthy social mind and I pledge to make it better for Werribee.'

Indian Australian Pratibha Sharma says her constituency Werribee is welcoming hundreds of new residents every year, it needs an efficient and reliable Public Transport for a smoother and easier travel.

Pratibha is running as an independent candidate from electorate of Werribee for Victorian Parliament election scheduled for 24th November 2018.

Pratibha Sharma Independent Candidate Werribee
Source: Supplied


She came to Melbourne as an International student in 2004. After fourteen long years, Pratibha says it’s time to work for the community.

Pratibha Sharma Independent Candidate Werribee
Source: Supplied


She told SBS Hindi, “Major parties have not given the necessary resources to the booming west, If you see towards south east Melbourne it has everything.”

Pratibha Sharma Independent Candidate Werribee
Source: Supplied


She argues that education is the best gift you can give to your children and which they will thank you for, but Werribee is struggling to accommodate the student demands.

"I want residents to join hands with me to build improved schools and colleges around Werribee" told Pratibha Sharma.

