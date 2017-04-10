Expectations From PM Turnbull's India Visit

PM Turnbull with India's PM Modi Source: AAP Manish Swarup
Published 10 April 2017 at 7:11pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 3:12pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Turnbull's visit to India is another significant step towards strengthening Bilateral relations between India and Australia. National Chair of AIBC Sheba Nandkeolyar tells us more about the opportunities for furthering ties through this trip from the AIBC perspective. Sheba also talks about the hopes of progressing with the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and Free Trade Agreement.
Published 10 April 2017 at 7:11pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 3:12pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share