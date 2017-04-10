SBS Hindi

Expectations From PM Turnbull's India Visit

SBS Hindi

PM Turnbull with India's PM Modi

PM Turnbull with India's PM Modi Source: AAP Manish Swarup

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2017 at 7:11pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 3:12pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Turnbull's visit to India is another significant step towards strengthening Bilateral relations between India and Australia. National Chair of AIBC Sheba Nandkeolyar tells us more about the opportunities for furthering ties through this trip from the AIBC perspective. Sheba also talks about the hopes of progressing with the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and Free Trade Agreement.

Published 10 April 2017 at 7:11pm, updated 11 April 2017 at 3:12pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023