Facebook Fraud- Legal Advice

Published 23 February 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 23 February 2016 at 6:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Even as many Facebook account holders complain of being harassed or receiving unwanted messages and offers, we have help for you! Molina Asthana a solicitor with the Victorian Government gives us some legal advice on FB safety.

