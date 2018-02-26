Fastest Female of India: Flying fast and high

She has been bestowed the title of 'Fastest Female of India'. A celebrity sportsperson, she is also a motivational speaker, and obviously, listeners also include males. All this is possible because she reached the zenith to fulfil her passion.





She is India’s perhaps only female Formula Race Car driver Sneha Sharma. For her life means speed. She is the only female in male-dominated sports. But the road was not a bed of roses. Expensive sport, restriction on girls, time and money paucity, a little facility for beginners and above all social taboo—this is not meant for girls.





Source: Supplied





At 14 when most girls of her age in their teens were busy in studies or some little games, Sneha extended her life. She tried her hands at Go Carting. Getting entry was a herculean task, she had little money, and all she could afford was the most backward car at the venue. For the money and making contacts she started working at the racing track, she managed the team, worked even as a mechanic and even did the accounting task—all with the hope to get some discount in racing. The situation was not so inspiring at home. Racing is considered a dangerous sport with lots of injuries. She hid her helmet when she went from house to track for practice.





But when she got a podium finish in a race, she was asked by the national team to drive with them, and it was Sneha’s entry to Formula Car Racing. Still, she had the challenges of males. Some used to trouble her, hit her car, she had broken ribs, petrol burns but eventually, there were races where Sneha, the only girl rubbed shoulders with males.









Source: Supplied





While her friends were still at school, Sneha left for the US to pursue her passion. Flying a plane. Her father was a captain in Merchant Navy, and she used to spend a good time on ships. And there she got familiar with equipment and gadgets. During the night she used to stare at the sky with twinkling stars. There was a star which moved, and it was a plane which Sneha wanted to fly. The costs were high, and her father took loans to fulfil her passion.





Now, she has won many races and is also a pilot who flies A-320 Air Bus. Still, she is yet to decide which one is more close to her heart. “In flying there is the closed environment and we have to fly within limits but in racing, you have to extend the machine and your nerves beyond their limits, I love both of them,” she said.





“I am not at all afraid. I would have been afraid If I had failed to fulfil my passion,” she added.





Today, she is a celebrity sportsperson; she is invited for sharing her motivational story. She has words for girls—be independent and try to achieve what you like.





Being a sturdy sportsperson she like any other female is fashion conscious and also loves to remain in style. Shops at Dubai but avoids too much makeup but her style statement is noted at various events where she hogs the limelight even with her looks.



