Father of The Youngest Organ Donor Deyaan Udani Speaks Up

Deyaan withfather Rupesh & sister Naisha

Deyaan withfather Rupesh & sister Naisha Source: Rupesh Udani

Published 3 August 2016 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

This is the "Donate Life Week" in Australia wherein we encourage people to register for organ and tissue donation. We spoke to Rupesh Udani the father of the youngest Organ donor Deyaan Udani. Deyaan was the brave heart who at the age of 7 wanted his organs donated when he was no more. Unfortunately, he left this world ever so early but in departing gave life to four other people who needed a transplant.

