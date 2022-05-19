SBS Hindi

Federal election 2022: Who will I vote for?

Federal Election

Federal Election 2022 Source: Getty Images/Veronaa

Published 19 May 2022 at 12:17pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

With only two days left for the federal election, both major parties have outlined their key policies and ramped up their campaigns. SBS Hindi spoke to some Indian Australians about their parameters for voting as well as issues while they are carefully evaluating major parties’ key policies. This podcast will provide you with information about a few of the concerns that are currently affecting them.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

