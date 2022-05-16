SBS Hindi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison launches first-time buyer scheme during election campaign

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch on Day 35 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane. Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Başbakan Scott Morrison. Source: AAP

Published 16 May 2022 at 2:35pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

On Sunday, the Liberal National Party officially launched its election campaign in Brisbane. It's the first time the party has launched its campaign in Queensland since Tony Abbott won government in 2013 as the state will be crucial to the government's re-election chances. The Coalition pushed its economic message hard, hoping to convince voters they are the best ones to manage the nation's money.

