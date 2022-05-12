International Nurses Day: Indian Australian nurses recall their fight against COVID-19

Highlights International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May, the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale

International Council of Nurses (ICN) reports that almost 2000 nurses have died worldwide in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic

According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 33 per cent of nurses working in Australian hospitals are born overseas

A report by Health Workforce Australia estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of almost 100,000 nurses in the Australian workforce

