SBS Hindi

International Nurses Day: Indian Australian nurses recall their fight against COVID-19

SBS Hindi

Indian Australian Nurses

Nurses a voice to lead, a vision for the future of health care: Theme of International Nurses Day 2022 Source: Jatinder Bhagat, Florence Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2022 at 11:35am
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS

This podcast by SBS Hindi examines the challenges and obstacles faced by Indian Australian nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 12 May 2022 at 11:35am
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May, the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale
  • International Council of Nurses (ICN) reports that almost 2000 nurses have died worldwide in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic
  • According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 33 per cent of nurses working in Australian hospitals are born overseas
  • A report by Health Workforce Australia estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of almost 100,000 nurses in the Australian workforce
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Meet this Indian Australian tennis star Ashwin who won 'Player of the Year' award in South Australia

Advertisement


READ MORE

Australian permanent residency tougher for international students: report



READ MORE

Meet the Indian Australian Greens candidates vowing to bring change to Labor-held seats



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'