International Nurses Day: Indian Australian nurses recall their fight against COVID-19

- International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May, the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale
- International Council of Nurses (ICN) reports that almost 2000 nurses have died worldwide in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic
- According to a survey conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 33 per cent of nurses working in Australian hospitals are born overseas
- A report by Health Workforce Australia estimates that by 2025, there will be a shortage of almost 100,000 nurses in the Australian workforce
