Meet this Indian Australian tennis star Ashwin who won 'Player of the Year' award in South Australia

Highlights
- Ashwin Vijayaragavan came to Australia in 2016 to study Masters's in Sports Management at Deakin University
- He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013
- In Australia, he first worked part-time as a tennis coach in Dende Park Tennis Club, Victoria, and then eventually made a name for himself as a competitive tennis player cum coach
- He was recently named South Australia’s State League Player of the year - 2021-2022
- He had also won the Melbourne Pennant Player of the year award in 2018
- According to the Universal Tennis ranking (UTR), he is currently ranked among Australia's top 50 tennis players.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Advertisement