Meet this Indian Australian tennis star Ashwin who won 'Player of the Year' award in South Australia

Highlights Ashwin Vijayaragavan came to Australia in 2016 to study Masters's in Sports Management at Deakin University

He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013

In Australia, he first worked part-time as a tennis coach in Dende Park Tennis Club, Victoria, and then eventually made a name for himself as a competitive tennis player cum coach

He was recently named South Australia’s State League Player of the year - 2021-2022

He had also won the Melbourne Pennant Player of the year award in 2018

According to the Universal Tennis ranking (UTR), he is currently ranked among Australia's top 50 tennis players.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





