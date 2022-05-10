SBS Hindi

Meet this Indian Australian tennis star Ashwin who won 'Player of the Year' award in South Australia

SBS Hindi

Ashwin Vijayaragavan

Ashwin Vijayaragavan was named South Australia’s State League Player of the Year for 2021-2022 Source: Ashwin Vijayaragavan

Published 10 May 2022 at 1:56pm
By SBS Hindi
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS

Ashwin Vijayaragavan has been recently awarded South Australia's State League Player of the Year 2021 in the field of tennis. Mr Vijayaragavan came to Australia in 2016 as an international student and today his name is included in the top 50 tennis players in the country. Listen to this podcast to know how this former Indian Davis Cup squad member has climbed the ladder of success in Australian tennis.

Highlights
  • Ashwin Vijayaragavan came to Australia in 2016 to study Masters's in Sports Management at Deakin University
  • He represented India in the Davis Cup in 2013
  • In Australia, he first worked part-time as a tennis coach in Dende Park Tennis Club, Victoria, and then eventually made a name for himself as a competitive tennis player cum coach
  • He was recently named South Australia’s State League Player of the year - 2021-2022
  • He had also won the Melbourne Pennant Player of the year award in 2018
  • According to the Universal Tennis ranking (UTR), he is currently ranked among Australia's top 50 tennis players.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

