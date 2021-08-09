Federal Health Minister defends late procurement of Pfizer vaccines, Labor disagrees

Published 9 August 2021 at 4:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Greg Dyett, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the procurement deal finalised with Pfizer in December was the best and only option. Australia announced its agreement with Pfizer several months after the UK, Canada, Japan, and Britain negotiated their deals. Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler has rejected Mr Hunt's explanation.
