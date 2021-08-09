SBS Hindi

Federal Health Minister defends late procurement of Pfizer vaccines, Labor disagrees

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt

Federal health minister Greg Hunt claims that the 2020 Pfizer deal was as good as it gets. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Published 9 August 2021 at 4:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:39pm
By Greg Dyett, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the procurement deal finalised with Pfizer in December was the best and only option. Australia announced its agreement with Pfizer several months after the UK, Canada, Japan, and Britain negotiated their deals. Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler has rejected Mr Hunt's explanation.

Listen to the podcast by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

