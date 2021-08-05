Council General Kumar said the Global Pravasi Rishta Portal will act as an interactive platform between the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian diplomatic missions and the Indian diaspora.





Listen to Mr Raj Kumar explaining about the portal:-





LISTEN TO Indian High Commission urges community to sign up for 'Rishta Portal' SBS Hindi 05/08/2021 04:24 Play

Mr Kumar said the portal will quickly connect the Indian diaspora with the consular office.





"Registered members of the Indian diaspora will receive emergency alerts, advisories, updates on activities of the consulate and information on the existing and new government schemes on a real-time basis," Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi.





Mr Kumar urged the Indian diaspora in Australia to join on the portal through https://pravasirishta.gov.in.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day


















