SBS Hindi

Indian High Commission urges community to sign up for 'Rishta Portal'

SBS Hindi

Govt. of India has launched a new portal to connect with Indian Diaspora

India has launched a new portal to connect with its diaspora. Source: Consul General of India in Melbourne

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Raj Kumar, Consul General of India (CGI) in Melbourne, explains the importance of the recently launched Global Pravasi Rishta Portal to the Indian community in Australia. The portal aims to provide efficient, timely, reliable and accessible delivery of public services to the Indian community in Australia and overseas.

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:15pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Council General Kumar said the Global Pravasi Rishta Portal will act as an interactive platform between the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian diplomatic missions and the Indian diaspora. 

Listen to Mr Raj Kumar explaining about the portal:- 

LISTEN TO
Indian High Commission urges community to sign up for 'Rishta Portal' image

Indian High Commission urges community to sign up for 'Rishta Portal'

SBS Hindi

05/08/202104:24
Advertisement


Mr Kumar said the portal will quickly connect the Indian diaspora with the consular office.

"Registered members of the Indian diaspora will receive emergency alerts, advisories, updates on activities of the consulate and information on the existing and new government schemes on a real-time basis," Mr Kumar told SBS Hindi.

Mr Kumar urged the Indian diaspora in Australia to join on the portal through https://pravasirishta.gov.in. 

READ MORE

Supporting young people's mental health during the pandemic



 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह