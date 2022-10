Note: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this series/interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your mental health professional/ doctor for clear advice on your situation.











LISTEN TO Supporting young people's mental health during the pandemic SBS Hindi 28/07/2021 07:41 Play

Advertisement













READ MORE NSW launches glossary to simplify COVID medical terms, address vaccine hesitancy



















Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .