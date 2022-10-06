Fiji news : 06 October 2022

LISTEN TO
The number of migrants on bridging visas has increased six-fold, according to a recent study that warns processing times for skilled workers under Subclass 887 visas have almost doubled since 2018 to 24 months.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202210:23
Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202219:39