Fiji news : 29 September 2022

FIJI WOMENS CRISIS COORDINATOR SHAMIMA ALI

Fiji Women's Crisis Coordinator Shamima Ali (right) at the Blue Pacific Village, Suva Source: Supplied / SEMI TURAGA/PR IMAGE/AAP Image

Published 29 September 2022 at 2:49pm
In this latest Fiji news: Women Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali says rape and sexual assault are still prevalent in Fijian communities; Fijian economy to grow by 12.6 percent this year.

Hindi_Tourism Day 2022 image

World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.

28/09/202211:55
hindi_280922_Optus.mp3 image

The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.

28/09/202205:09
hindi_27922_trash.mp3 image

Every year, Australia generates more than 76 million tonnes of waste, but only half of that waste is recycled. Leonardo Urbano is among those working to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

27/09/202206:01


PETER DUTTON PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

US India Blinken

India report: India, US discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and trade

KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN OPTUS

'Optus hacker' apologises for data breach, says stolen data has been deleted

Hindi_Poornima Patil

Globetrotter's perspective on tourism's changing landscape