Fiji report: 07 April 2022

Tourist With Fijian Children

Two Fijian children hold the hands of a tourist on a beach in Fiji. Source: Corbis Documentary RF

Published 7 April 2022 at 3:26pm
In this latest Fiji news; Asian Development Bank (ADB) says Fijian economy is set to grow by 7.1 per cent; Fiji government lifts more COVID protocols at Nadi International Airport.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

