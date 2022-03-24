SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 24 March 2022

fiji news

Fiji Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (R) with New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare (L). Source: Department of Information, Fiji.

Published 24 March 2022 at 1:39pm
In this latest Fiji news: Fiji government to announce its mini budget tonight; Fiji and New Zealand continue to improve regional security.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

