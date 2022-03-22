Key Points Short film 'Across Borders' addresses the issue of racism

The film took five days to shoot in Melbourne

Film also focuses on the mindset of different generation

The film portrays the struggle of an Indian family, and the harassment from the family’s neighbour.





“I really wanted to explore this issue in the film because it’s a theme that’s not generally covered in the media, nor is it spoken about in society. It’s just accepted as part of immigrant life,” Parashar shared.





It was written and directed by Abhishek Parasher as part of his final project at SAE Creative Media Institute .





Abhishek, who was born in Australia and from an Indian family, said he’s had varied experiences of immigrant mentality.





Still photo of film'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar





The film is about a father who would rather apologise and ignore than standing up to a discriminatory and targeted behaviour of his neighbours. He (father) also expect the same from his children specially the daughter who rebels.





“The father, who moved to Australia, comes from the perspective that he’s fortunate to be here and is a guest in the country.” Parashar explained the character of father in the film.





Still image from film 'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar





The film shows the frustration of young daughter who was born in Australia, when the neighbours kick their bins over and play music loudly at night, and her father just wants to ignore it.





Listen to the podcast:-

LISTEN TO Short Film ‘Across Borders’ tackles racism in Australia SBS Hindi 22/03/2022 08:36 Play







Tension between father and daughter often peaks at the dinning table.





Still image from film 'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar





Speaking with SBS Hindi, Parashar said,





Even though I’m fortunate that my parents have been able to stand up for themselves, I've come across this mindset within my wider group of family and friends. They feel they should apologise if someone reacts negatively towards them - it’s as if they feel inferior to white Australians.

The film, Abhishek explained, wasn’t without its challenges. There was a change of location so it affected the look of the film. Though the story remained same but dynamics got changed.





"In the future too, I would like to make films on social subjects", added Abhishek Parashar.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





