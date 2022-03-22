SBS Hindi

Short Film ‘Across Borders’ tackles racism in Australia

SBS Hindi

Still image from film 'Across Borders'

Still image from film 'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 March 2022 at 4:25pm, updated 4 April 2022 at 12:57pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

The short film ‘Across Borders’, written and directed by Abhishek Parasher was selected for BAFTA-accredited film festival 'flckerfest' and has received rave reviews.

Published 22 March 2022 at 4:25pm, updated 4 April 2022 at 12:57pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Key Points
  • Short film 'Across Borders' addresses the issue of racism
  • The film took five days to shoot in Melbourne
  • Film also focuses on the mindset of different generation
The film portrays the struggle of an Indian family, and the harassment from the family’s neighbour. 

“I really wanted to explore this issue in the film because it’s a theme that’s not generally covered in the media, nor is it spoken about in society. It’s just accepted as part of immigrant life,” Parashar shared.

It was written and directed by Abhishek Parasher as part of his final project at
SAE Creative Media Institute


Advertisement
Abhishek, who was born in Australia and from an Indian family, said he’s had varied experiences of immigrant mentality. 

Still photo of film'Across Borders'
Still photo of film'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar


The film is about a father who would rather apologise and ignore than standing up to a  discriminatory and targeted behaviour of his neighbours.  He (father) also expect the same from his children specially the daughter who rebels. 

“The father, who moved to Australia, comes from the perspective that he’s fortunate to be here and is a guest in the country.” Parashar explained the character of father in the film. 

Still image from film 'Across Borders'
Still image from film 'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar


The film shows the frustration of young daughter who was born in Australia, when the neighbours kick their bins over and play music loudly at night, and her father just wants to ignore it. 

Listen to the podcast:-

LISTEN TO
Short Film ‘Across Borders’ tackles racism in Australia image

Short Film ‘Across Borders’ tackles racism in Australia

SBS Hindi

22/03/202208:36


Tension between father and daughter often peaks at the dinning table.

Still image from film 'Across Borders'
Still image from film 'Across Borders' Source: Abhishek Parashar


Speaking with SBS Hindi, Parashar said,

Even though I’m fortunate that my parents have been able to stand up for themselves, I've come across this mindset within my wider group of family and friends. They feel they should apologise if someone reacts negatively towards them - it’s as if they feel inferior to white Australians.
The film, Abhishek explained, wasn’t without its challenges. There was a change of location so it affected the look of the film. Though the story remained same but dynamics got changed. 

"In the future too, I would like to make films on social subjects", added  Abhishek Parashar.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Meet the artist who once painted Melbourne's tram



READ MORE

Artists from outback Australia hope to share their creations globally



READ MORE

Remembering Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'