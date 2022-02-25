SBS Hindi

Meet the artist who once painted Melbourne's tram

SBS Hindi

Nusra Latif Qureshi

Artist Nusra Latif Qureshi's art featured on Yarra tram in Melbourne a few years back Source: MIAF/ James HH Morgan.

Published 25 February 2022 at 11:28pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Nusra Latif Qureshi advises migrants to never give up on their creative work after moving to a new place. Her red floral pattern artwork featured on a Melbourne tram in 2019.

Published 25 February 2022 at 11:28pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Ms Qureshi advises aspiring migrant artists to never give up on their work. Instead, she says artists should embrace the reality of a new place and capture it through their work. 

Nusra Latif Qureshi
Nusra Latif Qureshi Source: MIAF/ James HH Morgan.


Ms Qureshi was selected for the Melbourne Art Trams project, a part of the Melbourne International Arts Festival. Every year, artists from different backgrounds are selected to transform trams into a moving canvass with their artwork.

"Melbourne is such a place that wholeheartedly welcomes all artists and their work," Ms Qureshi, who specialises in the South Asian miniature painting, told SBS Hindi.

 

Nusra Qureshi's design on tram
Nusra Qureshi's design on tram Source: MIAF/ James HH Morgan.


Ms Qureshi's artwork 'layers of red', which she finished in 2004, featured on tram ID 5111 in 2019. She was among the six other artists selected for the project. Her artwork is also part of the National Gallery of Victoria.

"The rich red colour made the tram highly visible and appealing, and an eye-catching backdrop for selfies too," Ms Qureshi added.

"My red floral pattern artwork on a Melbourne tram celebrates the vibrancy and richness of Melbourne's cultural life," she added.

