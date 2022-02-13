Koala now listed as endangered in eastern Australia

Published 14 February 2022 at 10:17am, updated 14 February 2022 at 10:27am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Australia has now officially listed the koala population in New South Wales, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory as endangered under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999. The federal government has announced $50 million for koala conservation and protection. Environment Minister Sussan Ley hopes it will help address threats to the koala population, but the Australian Conservation Foundation says broader action is needed.
