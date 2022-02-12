Three doses is the new definition of being fully vaccinated for people in Australia

Under new advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, people aged 16 and older who have received a booster will be considered up to date with their vaccines. Fully vaccinated People In Australia now means three doses - a course of two vaccines plus a third booster dose. While the plan is to make that advice mandatory only domestically, there are concerns some states could expand it to include foreign travellers.
Published 12 February 2022 at 5:28pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
