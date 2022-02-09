SBS Hindi

Scientists say they are up against the clock to save the Great Barrier Reef

Some of the 'assisted evolution' coral in the lab

Some of the 'assisted evolution' coral in the lab

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2022 at 9:45am, updated 10 February 2022 at 9:47am
By Allan Lee
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia's Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven wonders of the natural world, is under threat. Rising ocean temperatures can cause coral bleaching when the coral turns white, making it vulnerable and stressed. Researchers in Australia and Hawaii have been conducting experiments to breed super corals that can withstand global warming. They have devised an 'assisted evolution' plan to help save the Great Barrier Reef.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 


Advertisement
 

 

 

