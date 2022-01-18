Remembering Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

Published 18 January 2022 at 1:05pm, updated 18 January 2022 at 1:10pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Padma Bhushan Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated writer and one of the pioneers of modern Hindi poetry. Though he belonged to Chhayavad Yug (1914-1938), a period of neo-romanticism in Hindi literature, he had a distinct and different writing style. His peers included well-known writers like Mahadevi Varma, Sumitrananan Pant and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Dr Bachchan's famous work includes 'Madhushala' and 'Agnipath'.
