Remembering Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his death anniversary

Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Renowned poet and writer Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan (27 November 1907 - 18 January 2003) Source: India Today/Public Domain

Published 18 January 2022 at 1:05pm, updated 18 January 2022 at 1:10pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Padma Bhushan Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated writer and one of the pioneers of modern Hindi poetry. Though he belonged to Chhayavad Yug (1914-1938), a period of neo-romanticism in Hindi literature, he had a distinct and different writing style. His peers included well-known writers like Mahadevi Varma, Sumitrananan Pant and Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. Dr Bachchan's famous work includes 'Madhushala' and 'Agnipath'.

