Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (25 December 1924-16 August 2018) Source: Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

Published 24 December 2021 at 8:55pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on 25 December 1924. On his 97th birth anniversary, Sydney-based music composer and poet Abbas Raza Alvi reminisces his meetings with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, and Bharatiya Janata Party's stalwart. Mr Alvi had composed Mr Vajpayee's six poems into a music album 'Sandesh' a few years ago.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

