Fiji report: 6 January 2022

Former Navua and national midfielder Rajnil Chand. Source: Facebook/Fiji Football Media/Fiji Football Association

Published 6 January 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 6 January 2022 at 4:03pm

In this latest Fiji news: Health Ministry seeks answers over former Navua and national midfielder Rajnil Chand's body; Four people found dead in Volivoli, Rakiraki and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.