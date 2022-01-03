'Don’t drop your guard' COVID -19 patient Dr Tanya Unni calls for reducing risk during social gatherings

Published 3 January 2022 at 6:49pm, updated 4 January 2022 at 5:29pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Queenslander Dr Tanya Unni had to isolate herself after contracting coronavirus at a party during this holiday season. Here, she shares her experience and advice on how to play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 with SBS Hindi. She also talks about spending quality time with family and friends while social distancing.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.