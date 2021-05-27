SBS Hindi

Fiji reports new Covid-19 cases

Fiji report

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes having discussions with Fiji's Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. Source: Supplied by Rakesh kumar

Published 27 May 2021 at 6:11pm, updated 27 May 2021 at 6:26pm
Catch the latest news of Fiji in Hindi: Australia provides Fiji with $31million worth of personal protective equipment; Covid-19 continues to rise in the country and more. 27/05/2021

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

