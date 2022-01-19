Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
'Financial support of up to $3,000 is available to temporary visa holders for escaping domestic violence': Red Cross official
الحكومة الفيدرالية تعلن عن تمويل جديد لتكنولوجيا مكافحة العنف الأسري في أستراليا Source: Getty Images/petekarici
Published 19 January 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 7:46pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
A $20 million trial program is helping temporary visa holders in Australia who are facing domestic violence. The federal government pilot, run by the Australian Red Cross, offers up to $3,000 for accommodation, medical, and legal support. In this podcast, Seema Verma, a senior official from the Red Cross, has shared the details of the program, a case study, and how the Indian community can play an important role in addressing the issue.
