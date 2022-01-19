SBS Hindi

'Financial support of up to $3,000 is available to temporary visa holders for escaping domestic violence': Red Cross official

SBS Hindi

dv

الحكومة الفيدرالية تعلن عن تمويل جديد لتكنولوجيا مكافحة العنف الأسري في أستراليا Source: Getty Images/petekarici

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 7:46pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

A $20 million trial program is helping temporary visa holders in Australia who are facing domestic violence. The federal government pilot, run by the Australian Red Cross, offers up to $3,000 for accommodation, medical, and legal support. In this podcast, Seema Verma, a senior official from the Red Cross, has shared the details of the program, a case study, and how the Indian community can play an important role in addressing the issue.

Published 19 January 2022 at 5:18pm, updated 19 January 2022 at 7:46pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'