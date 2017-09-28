SBS Hindi

First refugees from Manus head for United States

SBS Hindi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks at a Tourism & Transport Forum Leadership Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 13, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks at Tourism & Transport Forum Leadership Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, September 13, 2017. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2017 at 2:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i, Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

A four-year wait is over for the first of the refugees leaving Papua New Guinea's Manus Island and the island of Nauru. A small group is on its way to the United States as part of the one-off deal struck between then US president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in late 2016.

Published 28 September 2017 at 2:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i, Matt Connellan
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023