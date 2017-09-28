First refugees from Manus head for United States

Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks at Tourism & Transport Forum Leadership Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, September 13, 2017. Source: AAP
A four-year wait is over for the first of the refugees leaving Papua New Guinea's Manus Island and the island of Nauru. A small group is on its way to the United States as part of the one-off deal struck between then US president Barack Obama and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in late 2016.
