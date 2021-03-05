Published 5 March 2021 at 12:07pm, updated 15 March 2021 at 6:11pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
The concept of a community school in Australia is not new. The NSW government has approved the construction of the southern hemisphere’s first Sikh school in north-west Sydney. Kanwarjeet Singh, one of the volunteers behind the project, gives all the information about this school.
Published 5 March 2021 at 12:07pm, updated 15 March 2021 at 6:11pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast:
LISTEN TO
First Sikh school of Australia, soon to open in Sydney