First Sikh school of Australia, soon to open in Sydney

An artist's impression of the Sikh Grammar School in Rouse Hill, Sydney.

An artist's impression of the Sikh Grammar School in Rouse Hill, Sydney. Source: Supplied

Published 5 March 2021 at 12:07pm, updated 15 March 2021 at 6:11pm
By Vikas awana
The concept of a community school in Australia is not new. The NSW government has approved the construction of the southern hemisphere’s first Sikh school in north-west Sydney. Kanwarjeet Singh, one of the volunteers behind the project, gives all the information about this school.

05/03/202108:44


