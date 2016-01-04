SBS Hindi

Flautist Vinod Prasanna

SBS Hindi

Vinod Prasanna

Vinod Prasanna Source: Penninsula Music festival

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 6:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Meet Flautist Vinod Prasanna who was born into one of Indias greatest flute-playing families. Award-winning bansuri (flute) virtuoso Vinod Prasanna is an outstanding performer of authentic traditional and contemporary Indian music. Vinods emotive melodies, exquisite improvisations and divine flute song distinguish his performance of Indian classical, world and meditation music on one of Indias oldest musical instruments.

Published 4 January 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 6:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds