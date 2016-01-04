Vinod Prasanna Source: Penninsula Music festival
Published 4 January 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 4 January 2016 at 6:13pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Meet Flautist Vinod Prasanna who was born into one of Indias greatest flute-playing families. Award-winning bansuri (flute) virtuoso Vinod Prasanna is an outstanding performer of authentic traditional and contemporary Indian music. Vinods emotive melodies, exquisite improvisations and divine flute song distinguish his performance of Indian classical, world and meditation music on one of Indias oldest musical instruments.
