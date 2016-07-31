SBS Hindi

Flax Seed (Alsi) Burfi

Alsi or Flax Seed Burfi

Alsi or Flax Seed Burfi Source: Satish Gupta

Published 31 July 2016 at 7:11pm
By Kumud Merani
You simply have to try this Flax seed or Alsi Burfi. It is absolutely yummie! Well, not for those counting calories!

ALSI BARFI

 

Cooking time 30 to 40 minutes. Makes 40 pieces.

 

Ingredients:

·500 grams Alsi (flax seeds)

·500 grams Atta flour

·300 grams Ghee

·500 grams sugar

·100 grams cashew nut

·100 grams almond kernel

·2 tabs sultana

·100 grams Gond

·½ tsp green cardamom powder

 

Method:

 

Dry roast the Alsi seeds (flax seeds) till they crackle. Cool and then grind them to a coarse powder. Dry roast the Atta flour and keep aside. Take ½ tabs Ghee and fry Gond. It will swell in size. Remove from heat and let it cool. Now coarsely grind Gond, cashews and almonds. Heat the rest of the Ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the Alsi seeds powder, roasted Atta flour and other coarsely ground items. Cook on low heat with continuous stirring till the colour changes to brown and a sweet aroma can be felt. Remove from heat and keep aside.

 

Now heat 500 grams sugar and 250 ml water in a non-stick pan. Keep cooking till the syrup becomes thick. When syrup has thickened so that it can stretch between fingers as a string, then the syrup is ready. Remove from heat. Mix in the sultana, green cardamom powder and the cooked mixture.

 

 

Transfer to a greased rectangular and allow to solidify. When solidified cut into diamond, square or rectangular shape.

 

Serve with morning or afternoon tea.

 

 





