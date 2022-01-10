'Follow your study timetable and stay focused', says a top ATAR scorer

Published 10 January 2022 at 12:44pm, updated 10 January 2022 at 2:50pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Samarth Ram Raghavendra has achieved an ATAR score of 99.95 in Victoria. He has also received the Premier’s VCE Award for achieving a study score of 46 in the Hindi language. Listen to this podcast to know Raghuvendra's love for Hindi poetry which inspired him to excel in the language as well as his future goals.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.