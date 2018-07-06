Football World Cup Day 18

Perhaps now at the peak of their powers as a footballing nation, Belgium entered their Round of 16 match against Japan as favourites to earn a second consecutive World Cup quarter-final berth.





Unusually, they lacked a finishing touch up front in the first half- and this, combined with Japan's lack of a good final pass, and general slowness in finding a final pass in the first place after good lead-up play, meant the score was nil-all at half-time.





The second half, on the other hand, was epic.





Japan went up one-nil after a fantastic Genki Hariguchi strike...and then found themselves up two-nil four minutes later after superb lead-up work by Shinji Kagawa set up another superb strike, this one by Takashi Inui.





The Samurai Blue looked destined for their first-ever World Cup quarter-final.





But...games are ninety minutes long- and a team must keep playing.





Fortunately for Belgium, they did.





Jan Vertonghen caught Japanese goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima out of position to score and make it two-one.





And five minutes later, substitute Marouane Fellaini used his head-literally- to score another goal...and it was two-all with fifteen minutes to play.





The game looked headed for extra-time when Japan won a corner in stoppage time.





They crossed the ball into the box.





What happened next was one of the most extraordinary acts in the history of the World Cup.





Here's how the B-B-C's Five Live commentary described it as it happened.





Courtois comes, makes a good, clean catch. And now there could be trouble. As they come forward here...De Bruyne sprinting through the middle...options left and right. Oh, Belgium could win it here! He's given it to Meunier...Meunier to Lukaku...steps over it...Chadli! Chadli with the goal for Belgium! Japan are distraught! They're flat on their backs! A stunning counterattack from Belgium wins it in the last minute of added time!





A fast as lightning, length-of-the-field counterattack in the fourth minute of stoppage time yielding the winning goal from substitute Nacer Chadli and handing Belgium one of the most extraordinary come-from-behind victories in the history of the tournament.





For those wishing to hear what agony sounds like, here's how S-B-S Radio's Japanese commentary described the decisive goal.





It's the first time in 48 years a team has come from two goals behind in a knockout stage World Cup game to win.





And Chadli's goal was the second-latest winning goal ever in a World Cup knockout stage game that did not go to extra-time.





The only later one...Italy's penalty that eliminated the Socceroos in 2006.





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez dedicating the 3-2 win to the nation.





All of a sudden, it's a test of character, it's a test of the team, and you have to see the reaction of the subs coming on, the reaction of everyone wanting to get back into the side. And just to win the game 3-2 in a World Cup, within 90 minutes...I think it tells you everything about this group of players. Today is a day to be very, very proud of this group of players. Everyone in Belgium- this is for them. Thankyou for your support, and keep believing. The boys showed an incredible winning mentality today.





Japanese coach Akira Nishino confronting a scene of devastation in the Japanese dressing room after the game.





The coach saying it was so much so, he couldn't debrief his players.





(Japanese, then translated) Take a shower, is what I said, because they were standing, just not doing anything. So I am going to talk to them after we get back to the hotel.





Belgium's reward for one of the most remarkable triumphs in the history of the World Cup is a quarter-final showdown with Brazil on Saturday morning .





The Brazilians faced Mexico in Samara in their Round of 16 game.





The Mexicans started strongly, but were no threat near goal, and Brazil recovered quickly.





Reward eventually coming from a close-range strike from superstar Neymar , set up by the hard-working Willian, six minutes after half-time.





The second, and result-sealing goal, set up by Neymar in the 88th minute.





Roberto Firmino putting it in the net.





This is how SBS Radio's Portuguese commentary called that one.





But it wasn't all plaudits for Neymar, despite a strong display in a 2-0 win.





He again stands accused of going to ground too easily and simulation.





Particularly under review is an incident in the second half that halted the game for four minutes.





Retrieving the ball, Mexican midfielder Miguel Layun stood- whether accidentally or not, on Neymar's lower leg as he retrieved a ball that had gone out of play.





Neymar proceeded to react as if he'd been shot.





No action was taken against Layun, but regardless of the Mexican's role, Neymar's reaction has drawn intense disapproval.





Mexico's coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, whilst declining to name Neymar specifically, making a thinly-veiled criticism of Neymar's overall conduct, saying it cost his team.





In the first half...well, in total, we had 53 percent possession versus 47. I do think the intensity decreased at some point, because the referee has a lot to do with it. Too many calls, and allowing for too many fakes and fouls.





It's not the first time the world's most expensive player has come under attack.





Neymar says he doesn't care what people say- and thinks his critics are just trying to put him off.





Portuguese, then translated) Look, I think's more an attempt to undermine me than anything else. I don't much care for criticism; not even for praise, because this can influence, in a way, athletes' attitutde. In the last two matches I didn't talk to the press, because I didn't want any kind of polemics, because there's too many people talking. And some people get excited, I don't know if they're showing off. I just have to play, I have to play, I have to help my team mates. I have to help my team. That's what I'm here for, and for nothing else. I'm here to win. So, I hope that I can improve. I knew that I was going to need some pace to get back to my normal pace, and today, I feel much better. I'm actually happy for tonight's match, not only individually, but also, especially for the whole team. I congratulate my team for the work and the effort. And we're improving all the time.





The impressive Brazilians now one step closer to a sixth world title, in a World Cup where many of their big-name rivals have already been eliminated.



