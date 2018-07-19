Free Information guide for new migrants to Melbourne

Yuvraj Verma of Melbourne has come up with a very useful basic information guide for Indian migrants who have come to settle down in Melbourne or even those who are still in India but soon migrating to Australia and planning to settle in Melbourne. Settling in a new continent, country, and culture can be quite arduous, but Yuvraj's guide gives you a helpful guideline to start with.





Talking about what inspired him and his friend Anshul Jinal to compile this informative guide, Mr Verma says, "When I migrated to Australia four years ago and decided to settle in Melbourne, I had nobody to guide me or mentor me. I had to find everything from scratch. It wasn't easy at all. Slowly I waded through all the difficulties. Having found my way through, I wanted to help other new migrants." A laudable idea indeed!





So what kind of information does the document give? The very first problem says Yuvraj, "is finding a job, so we have included some information about where to go to find a job, which websites can be helpful, how to write a resume. The next step is house hunting, so we have provided some tips on where to find accommodation and roughly what the costs of renting are." In general, the document includes on the general Dos and Dont's. It even provides information on whether an Indian drivers license will be valid in Australia or not. It certainly includes a bit of information about schools and their ranking. What's more, "How to get a Tax File number, the scale of taxation, banking and other basic financial matters", adds Yuvraj, "Down to roughly how much budget one requires for monthly expenses, so that new migrants have an approximate idea of how much money they need at the initial stages."



