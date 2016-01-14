Friend of Australia- Chef Extraordinaire Sanjeev Kapoor

Celebrity Indian Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently visited Australia on a culinary expedition.





He runs the popular food channel in India - FoodFood. His channel runs a special series - Out of the World which profiles the master chef's journey to new places where he is seen mixing local experiences with learning the local cuisine. After a series on Africa in 2014, Sanjeev Kapoor in 2015 chose to capture Australia’s multicultural cuisine, vibrant cities and natural landscapes in the series ‘Out of the World: Australia’.





Source: Supplied





The series is currently being aired on FoodFood every Friday at 9 pm. Chef Kapoor brings alive the taste of Australia in his inimitable style as he travels on a food trail across the states of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.





Kapoor told SBS Hindi that he has lived in New Zealand briefly and has visited Australia several times. "I love the laid back lifestyle here. Compared to the rat-race you often witness at other places, it's nice to see how people know and love to relax here."





For his new series, Kapoor was anointed 'Friend of Australia' by Tourism Australia. He is seen visiting the exotic and iconic locations Australia has to offer. "We had a wonderful time. I also met Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who makes a small appearance in the series," he says.





Besides savouring the flavours of the country’s best culinary experiences, cooking with Australian ingredients and alongside Aussie chefs, he will be seen indulging in the best of Australia tourism experiences. These include climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge, cuddling koalas, feeding kangaroos, attending the Melbourne Food and Wine festival, taking a helicopter ride over the 12 Apostles, blending wines at the Barossa Valley, visiting the natural haven of Kangaroo Island, shopping at the popular Salamanca Markets in Hobart and much more.





Sanjeev Kapoor's Recipe of Gaajar ka Halwa





Source: Sanjeevkapoor.com

















Ingredients:





Carrots (1 kg)





Desi Ghee (few tbsps)





Sugar (half-cup)





Cardamom Powder (1 tsp)





Milk Powder (8 to 10 tbsp)





Method:





Boil the carrots. This will make it easy to grate carrots.





Grate the carrots. Keep them aside.





Heat desi ghee in a non-stick pan.





Now add half cup sugar to ghee. This will turn sugar into a nice red colour, giving it a natural red colour.





Now add the grated carrot to this and mix well.





Now instead of milk, add milk-powder to this mix. Mix it thoroughly and it will appear like khoya.





Now just sprinkle some Elaichi powder over it and your Gaajar ka Halwa is ready.









