From medicines to musical concerts, how this team of doctors designed a hotel quarantine program for travellers from India

"The travellers ranged from little toddlers to 80-year-olds. Everyone’s needs were different. There were some travellers who were returning to Australia after living in India for many years," Dr Sonali Meena from SA Health told SBS Hindi .





"Everyone was stressed as well as overwhelmed with the prospect of coming back home after a long wait or having to wait for a family union for another 14 days."





Dr Meena says a range of measures were planned to ensure a comfortable hotel quarantine stay for those arriving after a long flight.





“We had a pool of Indian doctors working with us on this mission,” Dr Meena said.











When international passengers arrived, South Australia had already done well to control the spread of coronavirus.





"There were concerns if the state was at risk or compromising its own safety measures [with taking in these international passengers]," Dr Meena said.





“There were concerns in social media, so it was important for us to carry out quarantine process with utmost safety and not risk any community transmission.”





She says it took a great deal of planning the logistics into making sure that international travellers were comfortable.





"It was important to understand the cultural and language need of the guests," she says.





Dr Seshu Boda - SAIMA (South Australian Indian Medical Association) Source: Supplied





Dr Meena said they roped in the help of the South Australian Indian Medical Association.





“With the help of Dr Seshu Boda, Vice President, South Australian Indian Medical Association (SAIMA), we had a pool of Indian doctors who not only understood the culture, language but also the specific Indian medicines names so as to take care of aged guests.”





To keep kids engaged, musicals, various craft activities were planned during the required isolation period in the hotel. The Red Cross extended its support for kids.





“We kept children entertained with various activities. The Red Cross supplied us with activity bags for children. We organised musical programs which they could enjoy from their rooms.” Dr Meena said.





The team checked the health and wellbeing of all the passengers every day.





"On the last night of their 14-day-quarantine period, we had a special musical concert for the guests.





“Our local celebrity Hans and his band presented a special show and guests enjoyed the show by viewing the show from their balconies. Our Premier, as well as SA’s Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier, attended the show and thanked everyone for their support.” Dr Meena said.





