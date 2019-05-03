SBS Hindi

From sari prints to street art in Melbourne

SBS Hindi

From sari prints to street art in Melbourne

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 May 2019 at 2:44pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Visitors in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburb Dandenong are pleasantly surprised with beautiful Indian art on their street.

Published 3 May 2019 at 2:44pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Tourists in Victoria know Foster Street as little India, But Dandenong council’s Indian Cultural Prescient project has given it a new dimension.

In a series of power pole decorations, City of Greater Dandenong’s street art program has engaged several Indian origin artists to bring Indian themed and culturally inspired street art.

From sari prints to street art in Melbourne
Source: Supplied


Rashmi Gore is one of the lucky local artists who has worked on the project.

She says, “I have to go through a strong scrutiny process and my proposal was selected because it brings the Indian Indigenous art to the Australian audience.”

 
From sari prints to street art in Melbourne
Source: Supplied


Warli Art is based on the indigenous art form from Western India which dates back to Neolithic times. The artwork has intricate geometric patterns depicting festivals, traditions & the preoccupation of the people.

Rashmi told SBS Hindi, “Titled Prakriti (Nature), it shows the relationship of humans with nature, which is of respectful exchange and is culturally & economically sustainable.”

From sari prints to street art in Melbourne
Source: Supplied


The warli art form has gained tremendous popularity in India and it is adopted on textiles- Sarees, handbags, cushion covers, bedsheets etc. as well as on home decor products.

She says, “The colour palette is inspired from a saree print which combines the Indian cultural diversity by using the Bhagalpuri silk from Eastern India & the Warli art print from Western India.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी