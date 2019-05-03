From sari prints to street art in Melbourne

Tourists in Victoria know Foster Street as little India, But Dandenong council’s Indian Cultural Prescient project has given it a new dimension.





In a series of power pole decorations, City of Greater Dandenong’s street art program has engaged several Indian origin artists to bring Indian themed and culturally inspired street art.





Rashmi Gore is one of the lucky local artists who has worked on the project.





She says, “I have to go through a strong scrutiny process and my proposal was selected because it brings the Indian Indigenous art to the Australian audience.”





Warli Art is based on the indigenous art form from Western India which dates back to Neolithic times. The artwork has intricate geometric patterns depicting festivals, traditions & the preoccupation of the people.





Rashmi told SBS Hindi, “Titled Prakriti (Nature), it shows the relationship of humans with nature, which is of respectful exchange and is culturally & economically sustainable.”





The warli art form has gained tremendous popularity in India and it is adopted on textiles- Sarees, handbags, cushion covers, bedsheets etc. as well as on home decor products.



