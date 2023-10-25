From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'

Key Points Vedant Sawant recently represented Australia at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Paris and now has his eye on Olympic qualification.

The 20-year-old says gymnastics helped him navigate through difficult times growing up.

Psychiatrist emphasises the need for resilience among new migrants.

As a young kid growing up in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Mr Sawant had a knack for effortlessly scaling trees.





"My grandfather used to take me to the park near our house, and when he saw me climbing trees, he would say, 'This kid is destined for something great'," the young gymnast recalled.



Starting a new life in Australia

After Mr Sawant turned six years old, his parents moved to Australia, and a few years down the line, his mother decided to sign him up for gymnastics classes.





"Gymnastics is not so popular in India, so my mother had very little knowledge of it. But when I was 10, she enrolled me in a recreational gymnastics class," he said.



Vedant Sawant excelled at gymnastics from a young age. Credit: Vedant Sawant After excelling in class, Mr Sawant went on to participate in championships at both the state and regional levels.





He persevered and in 2016 he clinched the regional champion titles in both pommel horse and rings events. Additionally, he earned second position in the state championship for pommel horse.



Navigating the hurdles of adolescence

Unfortunately, the subsequent year saw him lose contact with his coach, Jamie Cannon, the person he attributes his success to.





This lost connection led to a drop in his athletic abilities, and he began encountering difficulties in his high school life as well.





"Some kids indulged in pranks and I got into fights. I faced incidents like having cleaning solution sprayed on my face, getting hit on my shaved head, and even found beef in my lunchbox, which was against my Hindu dietary belief," he said.



Vedant Sawant Credit: Vedant Sawant "It was the most difficult period of my life and I experienced mental anguish. I had no idea how to react to this situation," Mr Sawant said, while recalling three school suspensions in a year.





"It was then when my school counsellor suggested that I consider the gym as a safe space. Encouraged by this advice, I decided to join the gym and began training rigorously," he added.



Turning point

When COVID hit, Mr Sawant saw it as a golden opportunity and devoted all his time enhancing his physical training and gymnastic skills.





"After the lockdowns ended, I got back to my coach Jamie Cannon and decided to participate in the national championship because I believed I was prepared for it. Regrettably, I injured my foot while performing gymnastics on the horizontal bar just a week before the competition," he shared.



Vedant Sawant and his injured foot. Credit: Vedant Sawant "It was a big blow. I could not participate in the competition but my coach petitioned for my selection in the state team based on my past results and I was picked," he said.





Ever since, Mr Sawant has established some impressive records.





"During the fourth week of my post-recovery period in 2021, I managed to break a Guinness Book of World Record despite battling a bone and joint infection. This achievement involved the most consecutive double leg actions ," he said.



"This year I participated in the World Cups, and I went to Germany, Doha and Azerbaijan for the competitions. I reached the finals every time but narrowly missed winning a medal," he stated.





"This year again, after winning first place in regional, state and national I went to Paris for a World Championship where I was very close to making final and came 11th," Mr Sawant, who competed in the Senior International Pommel Horse title, added.





Mr Sawant also enjoys an audience of more than 3,000 followers on his Instagram, where he consistently entertains his viewers with his adventures.





Expert's viewpoint





Dr Vinay Lakra, a psychiatrist based in Melbourne, underscores the importance of parents and family members in providing support to children facing mental health struggles following their relocation to a new environment.



Dr Vinay Lakra is a Melbourne-based psychiatrist. Credit: Supplied "Its important for parents to maintain open communication within the family and guide children on effective coping methods for difficult situations," he said.





He also highlighted the necessity of culturally sensitive leadership at the top management level, not just within classrooms, particularly for school-going children.





"Migrating carries potential mental health challenges, but upon deeper analysis, it can also act as a safeguarding element," he remarked.





"First-generation migrants often exhibit greater resilience due to their awareness and preparedness to face challenges, although this resilience is typically observed in adults," he said.





"Mr Sawant's story can serves as a strong example of how having a strong resilient character can transform your life," Dr Lakra added.



