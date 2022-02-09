‘Future needs to look very different’: Meet Surbhi Snowball, Labor's candidate for Flinders, Victoria

Ms Snowball grew up in three different countries, including India, and arrived in Australia 20 years ago as an international student to study banking and finance.





"I wanted to pursue this course here so that I could do something for women in terms of their financial independence and offer them any sort of assistance to improve their financial health," the 42-year-old told SBS Hindi.





Advertisement

Highlights:





Surbhi Snowball is the Labor candidate for Flinders in the upcoming federal election.

Ms Snowball says the then Treasurer Scott Morrison "bringing a lump of coal into Parliament" in 2017 motivated her to join politics.

Ms Snowball, who moved to Australia as a 20-year-old, worked in banks, on farms and ran her own small business before joining politics.

Ms Snowball said that as a new migrant she initially struggled to find a meaningful job and took time to settle.





"I started my first role at $14 an hour with the students' union helpdesk and after two decades that [wage] has only gone up to $20 per hour. So you can see wages have not changed much in this country. And as an international student or a new migrant, there are several issues to running a livelihood here," she said.





While she is passionate about about bringing about a better approach to education, childcare and healthcare, she said the issues of climate change and sustainable jobs are most important to her.





The Labor candidate says she was motivated to join the party in 2017 when then Treasurer Scott Morrison “brought a lump of coal into Parliament”.





Surbhi Snowball with Labor party's Tanya Plibersek. Source: Supplied by Surbhi Snowball





“I decided that very day that the future needed to look very different,” Ms Snowball said





I realised that it is time for me, as a mother of two, to do something for my kids. How can we leave these kids with a bad climate and environment?

Ms Snowball has lived in Hastings with her husband and kids for the last five years. In the past, she has worked in banks, on farms and in food catering businesses.





She said she chose to migrate to Australia as it was seen as a country where everyone can get a fair go.





READ MORE Expert says OCIs and NRIs can now save more tax on their property in India







She pointed out that there is a clear-cut need to work on several policies for overseas workers and migrants, especially related to exploitation at work.





"Post-COVID we have realised how much Australia is dependent on international students and workers. We see so many jobs being managed by so many Indian students. And we should now also work on some policies which can curb work exploitation," Ms Snowball said.





Ms Surbhi Snowball (Centre) with Labor party members Jayden (L) and Alison (R). Source: Supplied by Surbhi Snowball





"There should be more investment in migrant communities to help them know their rights," she said.





Ms Snowball said the Indian community must believe they are an important part of the Australian culture now and try and integrate themselves as much as possible.





Asked if she thought she would win what has long been a Liberal seat, Ms Snowball said, "I think I'm able to show my community that I am genuine and trustworthy, I will be able to win it."





READ MORE Australian borders will reopen to all double-vaccinated visa holders later this month







For now, she is busy campaigning and making inroads with the local community.





"I don't want to think about losing before it all starts. And even if I lose I will run again," she said.





Other candidates for the Flinders seat are Zoe McKenzie (Liberal), Despi O’Connor (Independent) and Colin Lane (Greens). The Flinders electorate includes some of the most expensive suburbs in the state, like Sorrento and Portsea, with total voter enrolments of over 110,729 (as recorded in the 2019 election).





Disclaimer: As part of our coverage of the federal election, SBS Hindi will endeavour to interview candidates of Indian origin from various political affiliations over the next few months. We do not endorse or support any political party or candidate.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.



