G20 talks urge greater global pandemic cooperation

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrives for a G20 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in Matera, southern Italy, 29 June 2021

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrives for a G20 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in Matera, southern Italy, 29 June 2021. Source: AAP

Published 30 June 2021 at 6:01pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Anita Barar
European foreign ministers are calling for greater global cooperation, in a bid to boost collective ability to end the global coronavirus crisis. It comes as new research shows global cultural institutions have lost up to four-fifths of revenue and attendance due to the pandemic

All you need to know about Coronavirus variants

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

